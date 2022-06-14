Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Hite joins Saltzer Health (access required)

Hite joins Saltzer Health (access required)

By: IBR Staff June 14, 2022 0

Brian Hite has joined Saltzer Health as the manager of a new patient transport program based at Saltzer Health’s Ten Mile Medical Campus in Meridian. Hite works collaboratively with the medical director of the Saltzer Health urgent care clinics and a former emergency room physician in the valley. As a certified critical registered nurse and ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo