Home / People / Andrus promoted at D.L. Evans Bank (access required)

Andrus promoted at D.L. Evans Bank (access required)

By: IBR Staff June 15, 2022 0

D.L. Evans Bank has promoted Randy Andrus to vice president branch manager at the Jerome branch. Andrus is a graduate of Western Agricultural Banking School and has over 43 years' banking experience. He will continue lending and as a branch manager, he will be managing resources and staff, developing and attaining sales goals, delivering customer ...

