Home / News / Business News / Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho’s Retrolux, UtilityGenius announce partnership (access required)

By: IBR Staff June 15, 2022 0

Read More Business News Boise-based Retrolux and UtilityGenius have announced they will be joining forces to bring UtilityGenius’ best in class quick search utility rebate database into the Retrolux software platform. Retrolux is touted as a leading digital retrofit company for the era of smart and sustainable buildings. “UtilityGenius is the nation’s premier utility rebate tracking platform, ...

About IBR Staff

