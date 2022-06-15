Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / People / Dyekman joins Meridian Engineering (access required)

Dyekman joins Meridian Engineering (access required)

By: IBR Staff June 15, 2022 0

Senior Engineering Geologist Kevin Dyekman has assumed the role of Meridian Engineering environmental services manager. Dyekman graduated from California State University Long Beach in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science degree in geology. He has over 16 years of experience in the geotechnical and geology industry. Dyekman joined ALLWEST Meridian a little over a year ...

