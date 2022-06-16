Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biz 'Bite:' Idaho Power prepares for fire season (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho Power prepares for fire season (access required)

By: IBR Staff June 16, 2022

Read More IBR Headlines Idaho Power has announced it is preparing for the upcoming fire season with measures designed to protect the grid and reduce the risk of wildfires, such as by: Wrapping wood poles with fire-resistant mesh Upgrading poles, conductors and switches Adding spark-prevention equipment to power lines in highest-risk areas Monitoring and clearing vegetation ...

