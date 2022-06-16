Idaho Business Review announces first annual Top Companies in Treasure Valley award winners 

New this year, in partnership with Best Companies Group, the Idaho Business Review (IBR) is launching its first annual Top Companies in Treasure Valley program. This recognition program celebrates elite employers across the valley, including the capital city of Boise, that are providing a positive environment and culture where employees love to work.

IBR Publisher Cindy Suffa said, “We (IBR) are proud to launch this inaugural program — shining a spotlight on corporate culture, while recognizing all the good work done by these Treasure Valley companies and their employees at the event!”

Top Companies in Treasure Valley is open to private and public companies, either nonprofit or for profit. To be eligible for consideration, companies must have 15 or more employees and have been in business for a minimum of one year.

The recognition program will be held on Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Galaxy Event Center in Meridian. Tickets are available now: squadup.com/events/2022-top-companies.

The top three winners in small, medium and large categories will be revealed at the event, and write-ups of each winning company will be published in an accompanying awards magazine the following week, distributed to subscribers and posted online on Aug. 19.

Below is the list of winners for Top Companies in Treasure Valley:

A Body & Mind Health Services

Andersen Construction

Biome LLC

Boise Hunter Homes

Clēnera

Granite Excavation Inc.

Jitasa

Leisureland RV Center

Orkin Pest Control

Perkins Coie

PORTAPROS

Tamarack Grove Engineering

TOK Commercial

WaFd Bank