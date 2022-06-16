Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Jorgensen promoted at Fisher's Technology



By: IBR Staff June 16, 2022 0

Fisher’s Technology has announced Teresa Jorgensen has been promoted from national and government sales manager to Boise regional manager. Jorgensen believes in service leadership and supporting her local community. She is on the board of directors for the Garden City Chamber of Commerce and is also an elected Garden City council member. Jorgensen brings years ...

