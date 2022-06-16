Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Yellowstone flooding forces 10,000 to leave national park

Yellowstone flooding forces 10,000 to leave national park (access required)

By: The Associated Press June 16, 2022

More than 10,000 visitors were ordered out of Yellowstone as unprecedented flooding tore through the northern half of the nation's oldest national park, washing out bridges and roads and sweeping an employee bunkhouse miles downstream, officials said Tuesday. Remarkably, no one was reported injured or killed. The only visitors left in the massive park straddling three ...

