Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Biz ‘Bite:’ Inaugural Alaska Airlines’ flights depart Boise (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ Inaugural Alaska Airlines’ flights depart Boise (access required)

By: IBR Staff June 17, 2022 1 Comment

 Alaska Airlines continues to grow in Boise, as a pair of new nonstop flights made their inaugural departure Thursday from the Boise Airport to Idaho Falls and Las Vegas. Both of the new routes will fly on aircraft that feature 76 seats, with no middle seats. Additionally, according to Thursday's announcement, Alaska Airlines has added several ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo