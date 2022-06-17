Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Biz ‘Bite:’ ITD announces move to Chinden campus (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ ITD announces move to Chinden campus (access required)

By: IBR Staff June 17, 2022 0

After 61 years at its State Street location, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has announced it is moving to a new location on Chinden Boulevard. As of Thursday, all departmental public services are now housed at the new Chinden campus, 11311 Chinden Blvd., Building 8, in a suite of offices purchased by the State of ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo