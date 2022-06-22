Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Biz ‘Bite:’ BEA, NASA announce industry partners designing nuclear power system for lunar applications (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ BEA, NASA announce industry partners designing nuclear power system for lunar applications (access required)

By: IBR Staff June 22, 2022 0

Read More IBR Headlines Battelle Energy Alliance, contractor for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory (INL), and NASA have announced their selected proposals to design a fission surface power system (FSP) for lunar power applications. The FSP project is sponsored by NASA in collaboration with the Department of the Energy and INL to demonstrate ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo