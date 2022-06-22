Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Law & Government / Perpetua Resources awarded first permit (access required)

Perpetua Resources awarded first permit (access required)

By: Catie Clark June 22, 2022 0

Perpetua Resources announced on June 22 the receipt of its first permit for its proposed mining operation at the Stibnite Mine site in Valley County. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (IDEQ) issued a Clean Air Act Permit to Construct, dated from June 17. The Air Permit mandates compliance with state and federal air standards ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo