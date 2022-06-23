Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Forest Service grazing decision irks environmental group

By: The Associated Press June 23, 2022 0

The U.S. Forest Service has approved a new rule waiving fees for unauthorized grazing under some circumstances in a move blasted by an environmental group that says the agency is codifying lax enforcement. The Forest Service issued the decision this month following a 2016 Government Accountability Office report that found the agency couldn’t identify how much ...

