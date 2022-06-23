Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Idaho to receive $35.8M in federal land payments

By: The Associated Press June 23, 2022 0

Idaho’s 44 counties will receive a combined $35.8 million under a program intended to offset the loss of property taxes on federally managed land within the state, the Interior Department announced Thursday. President Joe Biden in March signed an appropriations bill that included full funding of $549.4 million for Payments in Lieu of Taxes, or PILT, ...

About The Associated Press

