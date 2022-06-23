Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / US-95 lawsuit and construction both move forward (access required)

US-95 lawsuit and construction both move forward (access required)

By: Catie Clark June 23, 2022 0

Despite an active court challenge by environmentalists, on June 7, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) announced the start of construction on the contested realignment of Highway US-95 south of Moscow. Though the safety-oriented project was first proposed more than 25 years ago, a group calling itself the Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition (PRDC) has actively opposed ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo