Biz ‘Bite:’ Jerome’s North Side Pumping Co. lands $2M water-saving grant (access required)

By: IBR Staff June 24, 2022 0

North Side Pumping Company of Jerome received a federal WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency Grant (WSWEEG) for $2 million on June 21 from the Bureau of Reclamation (BR). The project will replace old pump stations with modern ones and will replace unlined canal with pipelines for a yearly water saving of 6,286 acre-feet. WaterSMART grants recently ...

