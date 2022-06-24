Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / People / Hale joins The Mike Brown Group (access required)

Hale joins The Mike Brown Group (access required)

By: IBR Staff June 24, 2022 0

The Mike Brown Group has announced that Minette Hale has joined the team as a realtor. With over nine years of real estate experience, she brings capable, thoughtful and insightful guidance to her clients. Hale has done a little of everything in real estate, including working with buyers and sellers with existing homes and new construction ...

