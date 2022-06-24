Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
John Evans Jr. – Powerlist – 50 Most Influential Business Leaders in Idaho

John Evans Jr. – Powerlist – 50 Most Influential Business Leaders in Idaho (access required)

By: IBR Staff June 24, 2022 0

John Evans Jr. opened the Burley branch of his grandfather’s company D.L. Evans Bank in 1979, and he became CEO in 1986. When he started, it was the smallest bank in the state, and he managed to grow it to become one of the largest community banks located in and headquartered in Idaho. Along with the ...

