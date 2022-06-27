Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biz 'Bite:' Department of Interior pays $32.6M in lieu of taxes (access required)

By: IBR Staff June 27, 2022 0

Every year, the federal government makes cash payment to local governments in to help offset losses in property taxes due to the existence of nontaxable federal lands within their boundaries. The Department of the Interior (DOI) announced on June 23 payments totaling $32.6 million to all 44 Idaho Counties through its Payments in Lieu of ...

