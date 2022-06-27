Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Comstock joins Davis & Hoskisson (access required)

Comstock joins Davis & Hoskisson (access required)

By: IBR Staff June 27, 2022 0

Davis & Hoskisson PLLC has announced that after a lengthy career on the Magistrate bench in Idaho, Russell Comstock has returned to the practice of law as of counsel with Davis & Hoskisson PLLC. He will specialize in domestic relations cases involving complex assets and jurisdiction issues, as well as offer consulting services on family ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo