Ridenour Little joins BNP board

By: IBR Staff June 27, 2022 0

The Boise Nice Project Inc. (BNP) has elected Amy Ridenour Little to its board of directors. Ridenour Little is an award-winning nonprofit executive leader with over 20 years in the nonprofit sector, with experience in operations, financial management and human resources and talent management. She is also a seasoned development professional with more than 12 years ...

