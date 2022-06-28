Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Development and weather pose pressing issues for Idaho wineries (access required)

Development and weather pose pressing issues for Idaho wineries (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher June 28, 2022 0

After the past two years, Idaho’s wine industry is popping the cork on what it hopes will be a normal summer.  According to statistics from the Idaho Wine Commission, Idaho now has more than 75 wineries, which harvest more than 2,000 tons of grapes every year, producing more than 300,000 gallons of wine annually. Altogether, Idaho’s ...

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo