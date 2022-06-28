Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff June 28, 2022 0

ATP Electronics Inc. leased 1,672 square feet of office space at 1020 N. Hickory Ave., Unit 2 in Meridian. Lance Millington of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord. Carter’s Retail leased 4,804 square feet of retail space at 1900 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. in Twin Falls. LeAnn Hume, Travis Dunn, ...

