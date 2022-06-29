Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biz ‘Bite:’ Coeur d’Alene Tribe lands $3M water grant (access required)

By: IBR Staff June 29, 2022 0

The U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA) has awarded the Coeur d’Alene Tribe $3 million for the replacement of the aging and undersized water supply system in De Smet, a small unincorporated community in Benewah County. The grant is funded through $100 million allocated to the American Rescue Plan Indigenous Communities program to ...

