Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Idaho breweries adapt with new market and space concepts (access required)

Idaho breweries adapt with new market and space concepts (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher June 29, 2022 0

It’s been a flat couple of years, but Idaho’s breweries are looking for heady times this year.  “Overall, Idaho has seen steady growth, even through 2020 and 2021,” said Sheila Francis, executive director of Idaho Brewers United, a nonprofit 501(c)6 trade organization dedicated to Idaho’s craft beer industry. “We welcomed a few new breweries during that ...

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo