By: IBR Staff June 30, 2022 0

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and the Idaho State Tax Commission have issued a warning to Idahoans about a scam targeting homeowners. Individuals have reported receiving a flyer in the mail about Idaho’s Property Tax Reduction program that looks official. This flyer is not official, the announcement stated, and it is an attempt to get personal ...

