Home / News / Education / Idaho State University sign language interpreting instructor awarded $2.1M grant for health care project (access required)

By: Brooke Strickland June 30, 2022 0

Idaho State University (ISU) researcher and clinical associate professor for sign language interpreting Elizabeth Schniedewind recently received a $2.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education through its Rehabilitation Services Administration (RSA). The funding, which will be released over the course of five years, will support both ISU and Gallaudet University in Washington D.C. ...

