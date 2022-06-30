Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
June 30, 2022

April Smith, marketing and BD manager at GeoEngineers, has been named sponsorship chair of Society for Marketing Professional Services Idaho chapter, the first chapter of the organization in the state. Smith has been in the architectural, engineering and construction industry for over 16 years. 

