Biz 'Bite:' Saint Alphonsus takes top national honors for social responsibility

By: IBR Staff July 1, 2022 0

Read More about St. Alphonsus Two Treasure Valley hospitals made the Lown Institute’s top-10 in the nation list for social responsibility. The Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Nampa ranked eighth and the Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario ranked ninth. The rankings use 53 different metrics to evaluate a hospital’s performance in diversity, equity, inclusivity, community benefit, cost efficiency, safety ...

