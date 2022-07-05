Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Zabala joins CSHQA

July 5, 2022

CSHQA has announced Anne Zabala has joined the firm as a proposal coordinator. She is responsible for responding to requests for proposal and other marketing efforts at CSHQA. She brings more than six years of experience in the nonprofit, higher education and government sectors to the firm. Previous roles include electoral campaign manager, executive director ...



