D.L. Evans Bank promotes Rowley (access required)

By: IBR Staff July 6, 2022 0

Logan Rowley has been promoted to commercial loan officer for the Fruitland branch of D.L. Evans Bank. In his new position, Rowley will be responsible for developing new commercial loan business, interviewing commercial loan customers and creating custom loan packages that meet their commercial loan needs. Rowley earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the ...

