Home / People / Dean & Chief Academic Officer Mohr to leave ICOM (access required)

By: IBR Staff July 6, 2022 0

Dr. Thomas J. Mohr, dean and chief academic officer of the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine (ICOM), has announced that he will be leaving the college in July. Mohr has been selected to serve as dean of the Sam Houston State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Conroe, Texas. Since his arrival at ICOM in ...

