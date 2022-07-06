Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / PacificSource Health Plans promotes Mayer (access required)

PacificSource Health Plans promotes Mayer (access required)

By: IBR Staff July 6, 2022 0

PacificSource Health Plans has announced Leslie Mayer has been promoted to provider network director. Mayer was originally with PacificSource/Idaho Physicians Network from 2008-2012 and rejoined the company in 2015, serving most recently as a senior contract manager. When not in the office, Mayer said she enjoys outdoor activities and volunteering, currently serving on the board ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo