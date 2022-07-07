Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Financial Services / 8.6% consumer price index increase triggers talk of recession, other concerns  (access required)

8.6% consumer price index increase triggers talk of recession, other concerns  (access required)

By: Alx Stevens July 7, 2022 0

The consumer price index (CPI) has increased 8.6% as of May last year, and that number has some economists concerned. That 8.6% is the largest 12-month increase since the period ending December 1981, according to information released in early June by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).  “It's a troubling number because it’s making life ...

About Alx Stevens

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo