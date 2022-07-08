Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / IBR Headlines / Biz ‘Bite:’ Boise Airport receives nearly $1M for energy efficiency improvements (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ Boise Airport receives nearly $1M for energy efficiency improvements (access required)

By: IBR Staff July 8, 2022 0

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced that the Boise Airport’s funding request for two sustainability upgrades have been approved. A total of $960,000 has been awarded to fund: Investing in an energy-efficient electric boiler for terminal heating needs, as well as improvements to the entire boiler infrastructure to help the ...

