Home / News / Business News / Idaho Human Right Commission hands nonprofit Micron Employees for Religious Freedom setback in discrimination complaint (access required)

By: Catie Clark July 8, 2022 0

In the latest round of legal actions between Micron and a group claiming the Boise-based Fortune 500 firm discriminated against them for their religious beliefs, the Idaho Human Rights Commission denied the group’s request to be recognized as a party with standing in officially filed discrimination complaints. Several current and former Micron employees filed complaints against ...

About Catie Clark

