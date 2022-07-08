Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Meltzer assumes Regence BlueShield of Idaho leadership role (access required)

Meltzer assumes Regence BlueShield of Idaho leadership role (access required)

By: IBR Staff July 8, 2022 0

Dr. Daniel Meltzer is the new executive medical director for Regence BlueShield of Idaho. With extensive experience in medical and pharmacy utilization review, case management, disease management, population health, value-based care and wellness programs, Meltzer leads Regence’s statewide health care affordability, quality, service and access initiatives for members through engagement with key employers and providers. ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo