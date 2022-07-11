Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Idaho Capital Sun July 11, 2022 0

Groups in Idaho are set to receive more than $4.6 million in federal funding for a series of three water restoration projects in Idaho, officials from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation recently announced in a press release. Idaho’s funding for water projects is part of a larger $36 million initiative, with $26.7 ...

