By: IBR Staff July 11, 2022 0

Hepworth Holzer LLP is welcoming Brooke Kenney to its Boise team as a part-time summer law clerk while she studies for the bar. Kenney is a 2022 Magna Cum Laude graduate of the University of Idaho (U of I) College of Law. While at U of I, she served as input editor of the Law ...

About IBR Staff

