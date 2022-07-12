Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / A new medical training facility at Gowen Field (access required)

A new medical training facility at Gowen Field (access required)

By: Catie Clark July 12, 2022 0

When Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, announced he secured $24 million of fiscal year 2022 funding for federal projects in Idaho, one of the eight projects was for a medical training facility requested by the 124th fighter wing of the Idaho Air National Guard (124th ANG) at Gowen Field in Boise. Simpson’s office described the new facility ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo