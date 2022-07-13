Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Ammon Bundy and Diego Rodriguez get 3-week extension in St. Luke's lawsuit (access required)

By: Idaho Capital Sun July 13, 2022 0

An Ada County judge on Tuesday sent St. Luke’s attorneys back to square one, after the attorneys made a procedural error in a case against Ammon Bundy, Diego Rodriguez and their organizations. Fourth District Judge Lynn Norton said the hospital system’s paperwork did not follow rules for legal notices; for example, in their summons, attorneys for ...

About Idaho Capital Sun

