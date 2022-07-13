Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biz 'Bite:' U of I earns $4.46M toward cybersecurity student training scholarships

Biz 'Bite:' U of I earns $4.46M toward cybersecurity student training scholarships

July 13, 2022

The University of Idaho Center for Secure and Dependable Systems (CSDS) has earned another $4.46 million toward cybersecurity training scholarships, preparing students to work at the highest levels of government through the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Cybercorps Scholarship for Service Program (SFS), according to a recent announcement from the university. The NSF funding covers all ...

