Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Cheatham joins TitleOne (access required)

Cheatham joins TitleOne (access required)

By: IBR Staff July 13, 2022 0

TitleOne is welcoming Monique Cheatham as an accounting assistant in the Eagle office. She has four years of experience in marketing and graduated from Oregon State University with a double major in marketing and business administration, with an emphasis in entrepreneurship. 

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo