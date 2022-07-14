Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biz ‘Bite:’ Boise enters into master lease with Adler Industrial (access required)

By: IBR Staff July 14, 2022 0

Adler Industrial has announced it has entered into a master development agreement with the City of Boise. Boise Airport Industrial Holdings LLC (the entity led by Adler Industrial) is planning to develop more than 80 acres of land — owned by the Boise Airport — that currently will include 1.1 million square feet of industrial ...

About IBR Staff

