GIS technology to promote timber sales on endowment land (access required)

GIS technology to promote timber sales on endowment land (access required)

By: IBR Staff July 14, 2022 0

A new GIS-enabled service launched by the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) will now allow Idaho’s forest products industry and members of the public to more easily find information about timber being sold by the department. The new online app, available at https://www.idl.idaho.gov/timber-sale-advertisement-app/, provides a statewide view of all IDL timber sales planned across the landscape and ...

