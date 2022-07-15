Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Biz ‘Bite:’ Perpetua Resources breaks ground at Stibnite (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ Perpetua Resources breaks ground at Stibnite (access required)

By: Catie Clark Catie Clark July 15, 2022 0

Perpetua Resources, owner of the antimony and gold reserves at the Stibnite Mine, broke ground on July 12 on its voluntary clean-up of tailings and water contamination left at the mine site by previous mining firms. Perpetua announced on June 9 that it awarded the contract for its voluntary good-will clean-up of tailings and water ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo