Home / IBR Headlines / Biz ‘Bite:’ Report shows Idaho park tourism has $50M economic output (access required)

By: IBR Staff July 15, 2022 0

Read More IBR Headlines A new National Park Service report shows that 692,000 visitors to Idaho national parks spent $37.6 million in the state in 2021. That spending supported 535 jobs and created a cumulative economic output of $50.8 million. The national parks in Idaho included in the 2021 report are City of Rocks National Preserve, ...

