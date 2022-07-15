Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Potter joins Buffington Mohr McNeal

July 15, 2022

Buffington Mohr McNeal is welcoming Dan Potter as its newest wealth management advisor. He will be responsible for developing new client relationships as well as helping current clients of the firm define and implement their wealth management strategy. Potter was formerly the head men’s golf coach at Boise State University and brings prior institutional financial ...

