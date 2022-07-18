Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Rice appointed as director of HR for Canyon County (access required)

By: IBR Staff July 18, 2022 0

The Canyon County Board of Commissioners has announced the appointment of Kate Rice as the new director of human resources (HR) for Canyon County. Rice has more than 30 years of experience working in the HR field, most recently serving as HR director and operations administrator for Givens Pursley LLP in Boise. Rice was raised ...

