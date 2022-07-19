Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Business News / Biz ‘Bite:’ BVA breaks ground on POWER Engineers building (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ BVA breaks ground on POWER Engineers building (access required)

By: IBR Staff July 19, 2022 0

Ball Ventures Ahlquist (BVA) of Meridian broke ground on July 15 on a 150,000-square-foot office building at the firm’s Eagle View Landing mixed-use development in Meridian, which is at the southeast corner of the Interstate 84/Eagle Road interchange. The Boise-area office of POWER Engineers will occupy 120,000 of the 150,000 square feet of the new ...

